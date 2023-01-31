CHEYENNE — Wyoming voters could see greater restrictions around crossover voting in coming elections after a committee advanced two bills on Monday that would narrow the time frame when people could jump from one party to another.

House Bill 207, sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would put in place a 14-day blackout period before primary elections, during which time voters would not be able to change their party affiliation from one major party to another.

