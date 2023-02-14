CHEYENNE — The prospects of crossover voting legislation finally becoming law this year is much more likely after the Senate on Tuesday revived a defeated bill and moved it to a more favorable committee.

About half an hour before the Senate broke for lunch, Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, moved to re-refer House Bill 103, a crossover voting bill that died on a 3-1 vote last week in the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, to the Senate Revenue Committee. Such a move is rare, but within the Senate's rules.

