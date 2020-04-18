CHEYENNE – The effort to restore Crow Creek in Cheyenne got a big boost recently with the approval of $150,000 of new funding from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund.
The funding will be used by the Crow Creek Revival (CCR) initiative for 0.6 miles of stream bank restoration, including natural vegetation enhancements along Crow Creek from Happy Jack Road to Westland Road.
According to Bob Budd, executive director of the trust fund, “The board approved the project because of the benefits it provides, the contributions of partners and the strong support of the city of Cheyenne.”
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr thanked the board, saying, “The continued progress we are making to ensure Crow Creek is accessible to the people of Cheyenne is exciting, and shows how we can get good things done when we work together.”
The CCR committee was formed in 2017 to promote, enhance, restore and revitalize the ecological values and functions of Crow Creek. The committee has developed a strategic plan that will revitalize more than 30 miles of waterways. including Crow Creek and its tributaries through Cheyenne and into Laramie County. Construction of the first phase of the project kicks off this year.