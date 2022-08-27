Crumbl Cookies owner

Some of the Gauthier family poses in the new location of Crumbl Cookies. Courtesy 

CHEYENNE – You may have spotted it on TikTok or some other social media platform, but now you can finally taste it.

Crumbl Cookies, the rapidly growing national deluxe cookies chain, has opened up its newest franchise here in Cheyenne. It is located at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., Unit 85, next to Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

