...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA...
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432,
AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433.
* WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Some of the Gauthier family poses in the new location of Crumbl Cookies. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – You may have spotted it on TikTok or some other social media platform, but now you can finally taste it.
Crumbl Cookies, the rapidly growing national deluxe cookies chain, has opened up its newest franchise here in Cheyenne. It is located at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., Unit 85, next to Dickey's Barbecue Pit.
This is the second Wyoming location, with the chain having established a store in Casper, as well as one in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2020. Since its founding in 2017, Crumbl has opened more than 500 franchise locations across the country.
It is a company fueled by its significant and effective advertising presence on social media. The company currently has almost 6 million followers on the popular social media platform TikTok.
This new location held its official grand opening on Friday. Jacob Gauthier, manager of Crumbl Cookies, said that when they opened for the day, they attracted a line that stretched out the door.
“People love it. Everybody's happy and excited,” he said. “A couple of weeks leading up this, it was constant people trying the door and asking when we're opening, so everybody's excited.”
The location is owned by Gauthier’s parents, John and Jill, who are residents of Fort Collins. They could not be reached for comment.
Crumbl utilizes its technological abilities to its advantage by taking a slightly different approach to marketing the dessert. Each week, their corporation unveils a set of four to five new cookie flavors to be sold in store, mass distributing the new menu on their social media and website.
The store is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. According to a press release provided by Crumbl, delivery and pick up orders should be available through the Crumbl app in about a week’s time.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.