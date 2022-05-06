CHEYENNE – State legislative consideration is moving ahead for a renewed attempt to help ensure there is sufficient electricity and at low rates for virtual currency miners that some want to attract to Wyoming.
Following an April 25 hearing in Casper of a committee of senators and representatives at which testimony was heard about deregulated power zones, the process has begun to start stakeholder discussions through an informal sub-panel of legislators. Such an outcome was presaged at the hearing and in interviews afterward.
Members of the working group, which could be upgraded to a subcommittee, come from both legislative chambers and both political parties, noted Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland. According to legislators, including Greear, those participating are Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman; Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie; and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester.
Greear is the chair of the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, and helped oversee the hearing last month of the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee. At that hearing, and during the work ahead, stakeholders will be discussing how to advance or refine the proposals in Senate File 71, which died in the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee during the Legislature’s budget session earlier this year.
The goal of the new informal group is to try to break a stalemate between those who want to allow the establishment of such deregulated zones, and electricity providers and their allies who fear that carving out such a market for any company to serve could undermine stability in the state's power market, possibly raising prices for retail customers. An initial action item in this process is to hold a sort of technical meeting of stakeholders before the joint legislative committee next holds a hearing, which currently is scheduled for June 27-28.
Such a subcommittee can "hash out some of the issues" and, based on his previous experience, "it seems to work pretty good," Greear said by phone Thursday night.
If "they come up with a good solution on it, we’ll push it forward," he said of the crypto energy group and how the Minerals Committee could advance any proposals, perhaps into legislation. "They need to find a way to make it work."
The state Public Service Commission is helping to try to coordinate this initial meeting of the technical working group, according to lawmakers. Everyone could meet in May, perhaps at the end of this month, although details do not appear to have been finalized, legislators said.
The meeting will have a way for the public to participate remotely, according to PSC General Counsel John Burbridge, who is helping to arrange things. "We're happy to be hosting it," he said Friday. "We offered it up ... to at least provide the venue by which people can talk about it."
"My understanding is it's a public meeting," Greear said of his expectations for when the PSC does convene the gathering. It's "designed to have a conversation around the issues."
In order to get the participating legislators' expenses compensated and them paid for the day at the PSC, Greear said that the virtual currency energy group members could wind up being considered a subcommittee of sorts, perhaps under the aegis of the Legislature's Minerals Committee.