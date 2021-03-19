CHEYENNE – The next Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund postmark grant deadline will be Thursday, April 1, for projects, events and activities that begin after July 1.
Grant application guidelines and the form are available online at www.wyoculturaltrust.com (click on Grants and then Process).
WCTF grants are restricted to nonprofit and governmental entity applicants based in Wyoming and require a match, though that match can be cash or appropriate in-kind.
For more information, contact the WCTF program coordinator, Renée Bovée, at 307-777-6312 or via email at renee.bovee@wyo.gov.