The following totals are as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3:
(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)
Laramie County
Active cases: 177 (+21)
Total cases: 7,098 (+38)
Lab confirmed: 6,030 (+32)/Probable: 1,068 (+6)
Recovered: 6,859 (+17)
Lab confirmed: 5,830 (+13)/Probable: 1,029 (+4)
Deaths: 62
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 24 (23 at CRMC/1 at VAMC)
Wyoming
Active cases: 1,369 (+271)
Total cases: 44,875 (+302)
Lab confirmed: 38,440 (+277)/Probable: 6,435 (+25)
Recovered: 43,068 (+31)
Lab confirmed: 36,936 (+22)/Probable: 6,132 (+9)
Deaths: 438
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 105
Vaccine update
Vaccine doses received in Wyoming: 26,950 (13,650 Pfizer/13,300 Moderna)
Vaccine doses administered in Wyoming: 8,383
Source: Wyoming Department of Health