The following totals are as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 177 (+21)

Total cases: 7,098 (+38)

Lab confirmed: 6,030 (+32)/Probable: 1,068 (+6)

Recovered: 6,859 (+17)

Lab confirmed: 5,830 (+13)/Probable: 1,029 (+4)

Deaths: 62

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 24 (23 at CRMC/1 at VAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 1,369 (+271)

Total cases: 44,875 (+302)

Lab confirmed: 38,440 (+277)/Probable: 6,435 (+25)

Recovered: 43,068 (+31)

Lab confirmed: 36,936 (+22)/Probable: 6,132 (+9)

Deaths: 438

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 105

Vaccine update

Vaccine doses received in Wyoming: 26,950 (13,650 Pfizer/13,300 Moderna)

Vaccine doses administered in Wyoming: 8,383

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Tags

comments powered by Disqus