CHEYENNE – A routine screening alerted Wyoming State Parks to a possible blue-green algae bloom in the body of water known as the Causeway, located on the west side of Granite Reservoir at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Out of an abundance of caution, park staff posted cautionary signs, and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality sampled the water for potentially hazardous algae. DEQ is working with the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities and Wyoming State Parks to keep the park’s waters safe for recreation. Cheyenne’s drinking water continues to be safe.
The investigation is currently only for the body of water known as the Causeway, according to a Wyoming State Parks news release. All other bodies of water are being monitored within the park, and do not show signs of blue-green algal blooms.
Lakes or reservoirs under investigation are not closed to recreation. Crystal Reservoir, Granite Reservoir, Upper North Crow Reservoir and all camping facilities are open for business. Visitors are advised to err on the side of caution and use their best judgement when recreating in this area.
For more information, visit https://www.wyohcbs.org/.