CHEYENNE – Due to very high temperatures and little precipitation, Curt Gowdy State Park has banned open fires in the park, effective immediately.
This ban is in place in order to help protect natural resources and visitors to the park. Hot and extremely dry conditions persist in the area, causing extreme fire risk throughout the park and surrounding forest.
Despite the fire ban, a fun and positive camping experience is still possible, according to a news release. Propane grills and stoves are still permitted to prepare your favorite camping dishes, and these must have covers or lids and be within arm’s length while in use.
In addition, park patrons are reminded that possession of all fireworks is prohibited.