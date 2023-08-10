dragon boats

Learn about dragon boat racing (and more) Aug. 24 at Curt Gowdy State Park.

CHEYENNE – Curt Gowdy State Park, joined by Adaptive Adventures and the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, presents a multi-sport day showcasing adaptive equipment for individuals with accessibility needs in the outdoors.

Scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, this event will help guests with accessibility needs discover a community that can help them recreate outside.

