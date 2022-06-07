CHEYENNE – A local company that calls itself a digital asset bank has sued the nation's central bank over its delay in approving an application to set up a master account with the Federal Reserve. Such an account could make it easier and cheaper for the bank to do business.
The company is now called Custodia Bank and formerly went by the name Avanti Bank and Trust, when it was founded in 2020 by Caitlin Long. For some 19 months, it has been seeking to get a Fed master account so that it can directly access the central bank without going through a third-party intermediary financial institution.
This is one of many cryptocurrency-related companies with a link to Wyoming. However, none of the members of the state's congressional delegation would comment on the lawsuit or on the Fed's delay.
In a separate move, crypto fan Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said Tuesday she introduced new legislation with a Democratic senator that they said would make it easier to start new crypto products while also protecting consumers. "Wyoming has gone to great lengths to lead the nation in digital asset regulation, and I want to bring that success to the federal level," Lummis said in a prepared statement.
“Through this lawsuit, Custodia seeks to ensure that its Federal Reserve master account application receives the fair dealing and due process guaranteed to it by both federal statute and the U.S. Constitution," wrote a spokesperson for the company, in a statement distributed by an outside spokesperson for the bank. "Custodia has satisfied every rule applicable to it, and has gone beyond by applying to become a Fed member bank.”
Custodia declined further comment on the record.
Lawsuit
Custodia filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wyoming against both the Fed's board of governors and the Kansas City Fed. Just like Lummis, the company noted Wyoming's efforts to lure crypto operations. It contends such actions are being stymied by the Fed's inaction.
The bank called "its chartering state of Wyoming a nationwide leader in developing charters tailored for banking in the digital asset industry." Such "efforts, however, are stalemated by Defendants’ unexplained and indefensible refusal to act upon Custodia’s application," the company alleged in its suit.
The legal complaint asked the court to require the nation's central bank to "promptly provide a decision on the application and articulate the reasons for the decision as well as the standards."
Custodia alleged that the Fed's process has been secretive and has the effect of benefiting incumbent financial institutions, some of which are represented by the Kansas City Fed's board of directors. The delay "eliminates much of the competitive benefit that Custodia would enjoy from using the charter that Wyoming granted it, thus benefiting existing and entrenched competitors and ignoring Wyoming’s sovereignty as a state" with its own authority.
The Fed in Washington declined to comment on the record. The Kansas City Fed simply declined to comment.
"Direct access to the Federal Reserve is vital to Custodia’s ability to operate effectively and efficiently in pursuit of its core mission to offer a secure, compliant bridge between digital assets and the United States dollar payment system," the lawsuit stated. It noted that the bank already passed "intense review and (satisfied) stringent regulatory requirements imposed by its chartering state of Wyoming."
Wyoming
When legislation was approved in 2020 establishing Wyoming-chartered special purpose depository institutions (SPDI) to provide banking services to those involved in digital assets, proponents envisioned the state becoming a crypto financial hub.
Things have not necessarily worked out.
Part of this is due to delays, including by the Kansas City Fed in approving master accounts for two of the state’s first SPDIs, Kraken Bank and Custodia. Kraken had no comment Tuesday.
The situation has stakeholders concerned this is holding back Wyoming's crypto industry, according to recent interviews with Wyoming Business Report, a sister publication of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
A bright spot in Wyoming has been its own government, from the viewpoint of crypto advocates. They have said that the state has acted much more quickly than the federal government.
In July 2020, the company then called Avanti Financial announced that the Wyoming Division of Banking deemed its application for a bank charter as complete that month, "and that its application timeline has been accelerated."
Late that October, the Wyoming State Banking Board approved a SPDI charter for Custodia without conditions, Wyoming Division of Banking Commissioner Jeremiah Bishop wrote to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. He noted that this board, not his division, is the entity that approves charters for Wyoming SPDIs.
As a result, Avanti now expects to open for banking business as early as October 2020.