CHEYENNE – When airmail and cross-country travel were increasing in popularity in the early and mid-1900s, Cheyenne played a pivotal role in developing the air travel systems we have today.
Wyoming’s capital city became a stop on the first airmail route from Chicago to San Francisco, and it became a hub for United Airlines, which opened a manufacturing plant here to fix airplanes and test more powerful engines.
To commemorate Cheyenne’s impact on the aviation industry, United constructed a fountain in 1935 that remains near the former Cheyenne Regional Airport terminal to this day. The fountain hasn’t been turned on in years, but the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board hopes to change that with a restoration project.
“This fountain needs to be preserved because it’s the last really physical piece of our aviation history, and so many people don’t know that we played such a pivotal role in the development of aviation in this country,” Cheyenne City Planner Stephanie Lowe said.
On Friday, the board announced that four replacement terra cotta tiles arrived for the fountain. Replacing the tiles, along with relining the upper and lower bowls of the fountain and fixing the electric and plumbing, is all part of phase one of the fountain’s restoration.
The restoration has been in the works for close to a decade, with the Historic Preservation Board raising funds and awareness for the project. With the arrival of the new tiles, phase one of the project is expected to be completed this summer.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to turn the water on for a very brief moment to showcase that it is indeed a working water fountain,” Lowe said. “And then we need to continue fundraising for the next phase.”
For phase one of the restoration, the biggest issue was finding a company who could replicate the terra cotta tiles used in the original construction. Gladding McBean, a ceramics company located in Lincoln, California, was able to use an existing tile from the fountain to create replicas with the same stippling and glaze color. Gladding McBean staff worked on a glaze for months before creating the perfect match.
The shipment Gladding McBean sent back to Cheyenne weighed about 400 pounds.
“That was a pretty big hurdle for the board to overcome – that cost almost $10,000 just for those tiles alone,” Lowe said. “But they look amazing, and I can’t wait to get them installed.”
Due to the state’s harsh freeze-and-thaw cycles, the terra cotta tiles haven’t held up throughout the years. But the new tiles will be sealed by a protective coating with a 35-year warranty to extend the lifespan during phase two of the restoration, according to Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board Chairman Jason Bogstie.
“Wyoming weather wreaks havoc on that kind of material,” Bogstie said.
To seal and install the tiles during phase two of the project, however, the preservation board still needs to raise about $100,000.
They are expecting to receive two grants that helped pay for phase one from the State Historic Preservation Office and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, but Lowe said the grants will only cover a third of the cost.
The board will continue fundraising for phase two of the project.
“If we want to live the legend like our town espouses, we need to preserve the legend, and this is certainly a good way of going about doing that,” Bogstie said.