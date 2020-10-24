CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, Oct. 26, Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities customer service call-in hours resume to the normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
With the current circumstance of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release stated, the BOPU’s lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. will remain closed until further notice.
There are multiple payment options available while the BOPU’s lobby is closed, such as a secure drop box located at 2416 Snyder Ave. (account information is needed for processing, and envelopes are available at the dropbox), signup for automatic bank drafts, pay by phone at 307-637-6460, pay by mail or pay online.
Stay up to date with the BOPU’s operations at www.cheyennebopu.org.