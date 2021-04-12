CHEYENNE – WYDOT’s 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey showed people continued to have high satisfaction with Driver Services in the areas of courtesy of the staff and promptness.
The University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center conducted the survey from Nov. 25, 2020, through Jan. 9, 2021. Center callers completed 913 interviews, of which 733 were on cellphones and 180 on landlines. The center has conducted this survey every two years for WYDOT since 2002.
In 2020, WYDOT received an 81.5% approval rating, compared to a 78.7% rating in 2018 for promptness. For courtesy of the staff, WYDOT received an 88.5% approval in 2020, compared to an 85.7% rate in 2018.
The survey also showed numerous areas that remained consistent in terms of satisfaction or were trending upward from 2018. Those areas included satisfaction with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, overall stewardship of the transportation system and communications.
For WHP, respondents continued to be satisfied with the courtesy and respectfulness of WHP personnel, how WHP responds to situations and how WHP meets expectations. However, the results show that people tend to be even more satisfied after having contact with WHP personnel.
The survey showed continued overall satisfaction with WYDOT’s stewardship of the statewide system, as well as the way WYDOT communicates with the public, with both achieving 80%, the 2020 survey indicated.
There were a few areas that were on a downward trend:
- Road quality and maintenance dipped in 2020, with 80% of respondents saying they were satisfied after a highway construction project, versus 82% in 2018.
- Fifty percent of respondents agreed that highway conditions have improved in the last two years, versus 58% in 2018.
- Overall maintenance of highways (guardrails, potholes, etc.) had a satisfaction rate of 67% in 2020 versus 75% in 2018.
To read the full Customer Satisfaction Survey, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/news_info.html.