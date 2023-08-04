CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Technology Advisory Council has finalized the schedule for the Aug. 17 Cyber Cheyenne 2023 conference with two tracks, one for tech experts and another for members of the business community, featuring a keynote speech by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent-in-Charge Derek Booth, held at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
The conference is educational in nature, with continuing professional education credits provided for any information technology or business professionals, but especially for the collaborating Wyoming ISSA (Information Systems Security Association) and Northern Colorado ISSA chapters.
Keynote speaker Booth is one of the founding members of the Mountain West Cyber Fraud Task Force in Denver. Since 2012, the mission of the MWCFTF has been to support the region in cybercrime investigations, including ransomware, network intrusion, ATM and gas pump skimming, business email compromise and computer/cellphone forensics.
After the kickoff by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and the keynote speech by Special Agent Booth, the two tracks will begin.
Tech experts track includes sessions led by Galen Gough, IT director of Jonah Bank; Jeremy Daily, Associate Professor of Systems Engineering at Colorado State University and co-founder of the CyberTruck Challenge; and Gina Yocone, the Advisory CISO for the mountain states region. There is also a highly anticipated panel discussion of “The Future of Cybersecurity: How Quantum Computing May Affect Cybersecurity and Blockchain.”
The business track includes sessions by James Morrison, National Cyber Security Specialist at Intelisys; Dr. Erik Huffman, a founding researcher in the emerging field of Cyberpsychology; and Elmer Robinson, CEO at Rocky Mountain Cybersecurity.
Laura Baker, co-founder and executive director of CyberWyoming, will announce the winners of the 2023 Cybersecurity Competition, followed by the winners discussing their journey in the program. Launched by CyberWyoming in 2018, this competition promotes best practices in cybersecurity among Wyoming small businesses through the innovative Made Safe in Wyoming program.
There are many other sessions during the conference, including “The Art of Hacking Embedded Controls: A Journey through Cyber-Physical Security” by Derek Catterfeld and “Trapping the Snake: Russia’s Most Sophisticated Malware” by Brad Rhodes.
Cyber Cheyenne 2023 aims to build a sense of community among attendees and facilitate ongoing collaboration to strengthen the region’s cybersecurity efforts.