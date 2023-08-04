CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Technology Advisory Council has finalized the schedule for the Aug. 17 Cyber Cheyenne 2023 conference with two tracks, one for tech experts and another for members of the business community, featuring a keynote speech by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent-in-Charge Derek Booth, held at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

The conference is educational in nature, with continuing professional education credits provided for any information technology or business professionals, but especially for the collaborating Wyoming ISSA (Information Systems Security Association) and Northern Colorado ISSA chapters.

