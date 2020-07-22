CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Library and Wyoming Cybersecurity Action Network (CAN) Committee have teamed up to offer free “cyber-in-a-box” educational programs to libraries.
The program is a monthly 10-minute curriculum designed to be shared by local libraries and other organizations to increase cyber safety in Wyoming communities.
The digital age brings immense benefits, but there are also pitfalls, such as when hackers and scammers prey on vulnerable Wyoming residents – particularly the elderly. In 2019, the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center recorded more than $8.1 million in reported losses in Wyoming due to cybercrime.
Knowledge of vulnerabilities and scams reduces the likelihood that a computer user will become a computer crime victim, which is where these easy-to-use programs come in. The first three lessons, which will run from July through September, will discuss topics including webcam covers, home network security and basic computer security.
”More than 360,000 Wyomingites have library cards,” Wyoming State Librarian and member of the Wyoming CAN Committee Jamie Markus said in a statement. “It just made sense to promote this great information through our local libraries and their outreach networks.”
The Wyoming CAN Committee started in June 2019 and meets on a quarterly basis. The committee has created a communications plan and strategy, and is currently looking for grant funding to build and implement the entire campaign.
“COVID-19 put a roadblock in our grant application timeline,” Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming and acting secretary of the committee, said in a statement. “But we forged on with things we could do, figuring we could continue along with searching for grant funding as we showed a few successes.”
Members of the committee include the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, Wyoming Manufacturing Works, the City of Laramie, First Federal Bank & Trust, Campbell County Health, CyberWyoming, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Wyoming Rural Water Association, the Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Financial Insurance, UW IT Training Department, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, Cheyenne State Bank and Jonah Bank of Wyoming.