CHEYENNE – CyberWyoming received more scam reports last week than any week in 2020, executive director Laura Baker said.
In fact, the internet safety awareness organization received so many scams – 12, up from the usual five to seven – that only local citizen-reported scams were included in their weekly roundup, which normally includes national scams as well.
“But it’s good, because that means (Wyomingites) are getting more savvy,” Baker said.
The prevalence in scams rises around the holidays, Baker said. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received 467,361 reports in 2019, resulting in $3.5 billion in losses to individuals and businesses.
“When people become the victim of a fraud or scam, it’s quite a blow to the ego because we all like to think that we’re a little bit smarter than that, that maybe we shouldn’t have let that happen to us. But the fact of the matter is, scammers are getting really, really inventive in terms of the ways they go about trying to separate us from our money,” said AARP Wyoming’s Tom Lacock.
CyberWyoming started tracking phone, text and email scams at the beginning of January. Over the summer, the organization partnered with AARP Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Aging to send out scam alerts statewide with meal delivery and pickup services for older adults. The AARP also sends a paper newsletter to 50,000 member homes that includes a column about recent fraud incidents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wyoming.
There are some recent scams that pop up again and again, including one impersonating the Social Security Administration that seems to happen the first few days of every month, Baker said. In this scam, the caller tells the person on the other end of the phone line that their social security number has been suspended or is being used in a different state.
Lacock suggested that, if you get a suspicious phone call, hang up and find a phone number for the organization and call them back to make sure the person contacting you checks out.
Baker also advised people to look closely at the email addresses of messages, as scammers may use slight variations of legitimate email addresses. If a sender seems suspicious, she said, copy and paste the address into a word document and change the font a few times to make sure a lowercase “L” hasn’t been changed to an uppercase “I,” for example.
“One of my board members always tells people to read an email in a bad Russian accent out loud, because when you’re reading it in your own voice, you’re very trustworthy,” Baker said. “But if you read it in a bad Russian accent, then all of a sudden you’re a little more suspicious. The second one is, if that email or phone call or text is evoking a sense of fear or urgency, it is probably a scam, because that’s what they play on.”
Many of the calls the AARP Fraud Watch Network receives have something to do with COVID, including an email from several months ago that urged people to pay for at-home tests before that kind of test was available.
Along with the Social Security Administration, the companies that are most commonly spoofed, or imitated, in Wyoming are Amazon and PayPal. Churches, charities and chambers of commerce are also commonly impersonated, Baker said, suggesting people call an organization and speak to a real person before giving any money.
“(Scammers) really play on people’s kind hearts and best intentions,” Lacock said. “(They’re) trying to get you to act quickly before you can stop and think and ask yourself, ‘Is this something that seems plausible or reasonable?’”
Cyber scams should be reported to phishing@cyberwyoming.org. People can also call CyberWyoming at 307-314-2188. The AARP Fraud Watch Network’s trained volunteers also take calls from people of any age at 877-908-3360.
If someone thinks they’ve fallen for a money transfer scam and it’s only been a few hours, people should call their bank right away, and also report it to the FBI at ic3.gov. Baker said the FBI can often stop money transfers if a short enough time has elapsed.