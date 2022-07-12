CHEYENNE – Disciplinary proceedings involving the Laramie County district attorney have been set for oral arguments in August in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The Wyoming State Bar's Office of Bar Counsel last year brought charges alleging that DA Leigh Anne Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment.
The oral arguments are set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Weston Reeves will represent the Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility, and Stephen Melchior will represent Manlove, as they each have throughout the disciplinary proceedings.
Reeves and Melchior will each have a total of 30 minutes to make their argument and offer a rebuttal, according to court documents.
After the August hearing, it could be several months before the court decides on Manlove's consequences.
Manlove, elected as DA in November 2018, did not file to run for a second term. Her current term ends in January.
Following an eight-day hearing in February, a disciplinary panel announced it would recommend Manlove lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming. A month later, it gave its recommendation to the state Supreme Court, which also included a recommendation that she reimburse the Bar more than $60,000 in costs.
Manlove’s amended formal objection to the disbarment recommendation came on May 6.
The state Supreme Court oversees the State Bar and the BPR. The three-person hearing panel that recommended disbarment was chosen from the larger BPR, which is the hearing body for attorney discipline in the state.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.