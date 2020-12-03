At a glance

In a Nov. 20 court filing, Laramie County District Judge Steve Sharpe ordered District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove to provide a legal basis for her motion to dismiss a felony theft case. In her motion, filed Nov. 10, Manlove described how state budget cuts would prevent her office from prosecuting the case, but she failed to provide adequate legal reasoning as to why the court should dismiss it, Sharpe said. Manlove later apologized to Sharpe and said she would refile the motion.