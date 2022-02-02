...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Daniels Fund gives $6.6M in grants and scholarships in Wyoming in 2021
DENVER – The Daniels Fund reached $1 billion in total giving and distributed $6.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2021.
Throughout its four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the Daniels Fund provided more than $60.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2021.
In December, the Daniels Fund reached the milestone of $1 billion in giving since its founding in 2000. During that time, the foundation has awarded more than 13,000 grants and nearly 4,600 college scholarships.
Communities across Wyoming are benefiting from $4.3 million in grants to outstanding nonprofits throughout the state in 2021. The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas specified by its founder, Bill Daniels: Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, K-12 Education Reform, Homeless & Disadvantaged, and Youth Development.
Organizations that were awarded grants for programs in Wyoming in 2021 include: 12-24 Club, Ark Regional Services, Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Casper Family YMCA, Central Wyoming Boys & Girls Club, CLIMB Wyoming, Evanston Child Development Center, Food Bank of the Rockies, Girls on the Run Wyoming, High Country Senior Citizens, Impact Wyoming, Junior Achievement - Rocky Mountain, Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Raising Readers in Wyoming, Special Olympics Wyoming, TeachUNITED, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, Washakie County Senior Citizens Center, Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, Wyoming Dementia Care, Wyoming Heritage Foundation, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Wyoming Women's Business Center, and YMCA Sheridan County, in addition to continuing grant support for American Legion Wonderful Wyoming Boys State, Casper Boxing Club and H Diamond W Youth Camp.
Wyoming students received more than $2.3 million in scholarships through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship program provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to non-traditional students.