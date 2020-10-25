CHEYENNE – The Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower by hosting a Mayflower painting class.
The class will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. Cheryl Nichols, the artist leading the class as it paints a picture of the Mayflower guarantees even those who can’t draw stick figures will be able to paint this picture.
The cost is $5 per person. RSVP to Judy Lindsay at 651-216-1965 or judylindsay78@gmail.com by Nov. 7.