CHEYENNE – Friday afternoon, Cheyenne's Darin Smith became the third Republican to announce a primary campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Standing in front of the Wyoming Capitol, Smith said he's "sick and tired of politics as usual." He called the system rigged and elections bought, because candidates who spend the most money often win their races.
The Rock Springs native, now a Cheyenne attorney and businessman, joins state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in the field of candidates challenging Cheney for Wyoming's sole U.S. House seat.
"We need to export Wyoming values to Washington, and not the other way around," Smith said. "Right now, somebody can come in that's not from here and spend a lot of money and win, and that's not gonna happen this time."
Smith said his campaign had already received $100,000 in donation commitments – more than he raised during his entire 2016 campaign for the same seat. In that primary race, Smith came in fourth.
"We're off to an incredible start, and I expect that to continue. People are excited about the campaign," he said.
Smith is the former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party.
The reason he's going to win against Cheney, Smith said, is that he is a fourth-generation Wyomingite, and says he and his wife, Alicia, are pillars of the community. Alicia Smith currently serves on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.