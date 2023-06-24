Triple mug of shooting defendants

From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.

CHEYENNE — The attorneys for all three Dell Range shooting defendants have objected to filings by the assistant district attorney asking to revoke their bond. The three were allegedly involved in a shooting in January that led to the death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison.

Defendant Sarah Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range early in the evening of Jan. 9 when co-defendant Cody Nicholson allegedly handed a loaded firearm to 19-year-old Tirso Munguia. Harrison was seated in the front seat, with Nicholson directly behind her. Allegedly, at some point during their ride, Munguia accidentally discharged Nicholson’s firearm, killing Harrison.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.

