From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.
CHEYENNE — The attorneys for all three Dell Range shooting defendants have objected to filings by the assistant district attorney asking to revoke their bond. The three were allegedly involved in a shooting in January that led to the death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison.
Defendant Sarah Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range early in the evening of Jan. 9 when co-defendant Cody Nicholson allegedly handed a loaded firearm to 19-year-old Tirso Munguia. Harrison was seated in the front seat, with Nicholson directly behind her. Allegedly, at some point during their ride, Munguia accidentally discharged Nicholson’s firearm, killing Harrison.
Two pieces of sworn testimony filed by Assistant District Attorney William Edelman allege Nicholson — on two separate occasions — was seen in public with both of his co-defendants, court filings showed. Attorneys for all three parties have asked for an in-person hearing on the matter. The defendants’ attorneys allege that both of these accounts are biased and have filed evidence they claim prove these accounts were made in error.
The state has filed bench warrants against all three defendants, along with the bond revocation, demanding they are arrested and brought before court.
Munguia requested to go to his mother’s funeral service June 15. The court granted his request the day before the event, saying he was allowed to leave his residence from 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. In May, Munguia had his bond revoked for alleged contact with the victim’s family, but documents indicated he was allowed to post bond again.
During the time Munguia was allowed to attend his mother’s service, the victim’s father, David Harrison, said he drove by the chapel where the service was being held. He alleges he saw Nicholson and Munguia standing within three feet of each other, violating the conditions of their respective bonds, according to court documents.
“On (June 15), at approximately 3:30 p.m., I, David Harrison, was driving past the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes,” he wrote in an affidavit June 16. “I noticed two individuals who I recognize to be known as Cody Nicholson and Tirso Munguia, standing within three feet of each other. (Both Nicholson and Munguia) are known to me to have a no contact order with each other as part of their bond conditions.”
Nicholson’s attorney submitted timecards from his workplace, copies of which have been obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
According a “punch recap” from the Arby’s where Nicholson works, he was working from 10:09 a.m. to 4:09 p.m. This would mean Munguia was legally compelled to leave the service 24 minutes before Nicholson left work.
Nicholson’s attorney, Keith R. Nachbar, said his client has — thus far — been compliant with all of the terms of his bond. Nachbar also said Nicholson was working to provide evidence he went to a drug testing facility directly after work.
“It appears to counsel that this is a serious case of mistaken identity by two witnesses that likely have a bias,” Nachbar wrote in his opposition to the state’s petition for bond revocation. “Issuance of a bench warrant on a petition to revoke bond is discretionary, not mandatory. Based on the hotly disputed facts herein, it would be inappropriate for the Court to issue warrants for the defendants involved. ... If the Court has concerns raised by the State’s petition, the Court should set a hearing on the petitions and require the parties to appear.”
The second piece of evidence the state filed to claim bond violation came from Edelman’s own legal assistant, Chelsea Buckhaults. She alleges she saw Nicholson and Heath at the Walmart on Dell Range at 9 p.m. on June 2.
“I noticed two individuals who I recognized from my employment at the District Attorney’s Office to be known as Cody Nicholson and Sarah Heath, walking beside each other and talking to one another,” Buckhaults wrote in her affidavit dated June 15. “(Both Nicholson and Heath) are known to me to have a no contact order with each other, as part of their bond conditions.”
Heath’s attorney, Melinda Godwin, presented two exhibits to dispute this claim. The first was a sworn affidavit from Tyler James Roberts stating that he was the one accompanying Heath, not Nicholson. The other piece of evidence Godwin presented was another timecard from Nicholson, indicating that he was at Arby’s until 10:07 p.m. that evening.
“Mr. Edelman’s assistant, Ms. Buckhaults, must be mistaken in her identification of Mr. Nicholson at WalMart,” Godwin wrote in an objection filing similar to the one made by Nachbar. “(Law) requires that a bond revocation be proved by clear and convincing evidence. The state will be unable to prove the alleged violation here because no violation occurred.”
As of Friday, June 23, a judge has yet to act in response to any of these filings.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.