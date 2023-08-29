State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — The Natrona County GOP’s debate with the anonymous actors behind WyoRINO is set for September. Several lawmakers who have been targeted by the website will attend, according to a Wednesday statement from the Natrona County GOP.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus