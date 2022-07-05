CHEYENNE – Just a few hours after the Independence Day fireworks stopped popping, Laramie County leaders authorized the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions.
According to a resolution signed Tuesday by Board of County Commissioners Chairman Troy Thompson, the new restrictions are being implemented due to the extreme fire danger in the county.
Under Stage 1 restrictions:
Discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires are prohibited in unimproved areas;
Only campfires at residences or campsites, within a fire ring centered in a minimum of a 15-foot cleared radius of burnable materials, are allowed;
Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. inside containers with spark arresters and located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15 feet of burnable materials are allowed;
Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted;
Use of acetylene cutting torches, electric arc welders or metal grinding are allowed, again as long as a radius of 15 feet has been cleared; and
Use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder-type) stove and open fire branding activities in a cleared radius of 15 feet is permitted.
The restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be in place until further notice, according to the resolution. If the county fire warden advises the Board of County Commissioners that the fire danger has changed, these restrictions can be modified, as needed.
Violators can face penalties of up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $100 or both.