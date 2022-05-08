CHEYENNE – Those who help organize and carry out Cheyenne Day of Giving say the amount of need in the community is striking. And with this coming week’s event, as well as a number of pre-event collections the day before, they aim to make those needs a little more manageable.
This year’s Day of Giving will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. People can come by to donate a wide variety of goods, including nonperishable foods, personal-care items and paper goods, like toilet paper or disposable plates and utensils. They can even bring things like leftover prescription medication and medical equipment, like walkers and wheelchairs.
Organizers also stressed the need for things like packages of new underwear, which may be one of the first expenses to go when families are struggling to meet their basic needs.
The public is also encouraged to sign up to donate blood on Day of Giving. A drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Kiwanis Community House. As of earlier this past week, most time slots were still available, Day of Giving board member and founder Greta Morrow said. Donors can also give between May 8 and 20 at the Vitalant headquarters at 112 E. Eighth Ave. if they can’t give on Friday. (To sign up for an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 307-638-3326. Drop-ins are also welcome.)
Financial donations are always accepted for year-round support of 10 local nonprofits, including the COMEA House and Resource Center, Magic City Enterprises and Needs Inc. These can be dropped off at the Day of Giving event Friday, and checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Donors can also give through the event’s website at cheyennedayofgiving.org.
But the giving doesn’t just happen on one day. This Thursday, and even before, several groups and individuals will be collecting donations of nonperishable food, personal-care items and craft supplies.
Albertsons
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, volunteers with the Cheyenne Board of Realtors will be at both Albertsons locations, 3355 E. Pershing Blvd. and 5800 Yellowstone Road. They will be encouraging shoppers to purchase and donate items, and will deliver all items to the Day of Giving Youth Event, also held at the Kiwanis Community House.
Max Minnick, a local Realtor and CBR board member, said pre-event collection is important because it saves people a step in donating by going to where they already are.
“If we can help increase the amount of donations by doing that, we’re all about it,” he said in an interview.
During last year’s event, Minnick said, the group filled two 16-foot trailers with donations.
The Realtor said CBR has been involved with Day of Giving for the past five or six years.
“It’s important for the community to know that the Realtors are part of the community, and we work, we live and we give back to the community that we will work with,” Minnick said.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County is currently holding a nonperishable food drive at its ReStore, 715 E. 15th St., behind Baskin Robbins.
Donors who drop off at least two cans of food anytime through Friday will receive a coupon for 10% off ReStore purchases. One donor will also win a $25 gift card to ReStore.
“At Habitat, we love to support our other local nonprofits, and the Cheyenne Day of Giving is such a wonderful nonprofit in what they do to help so many in our community and help the other nonprofits,” said Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County. “It’s a no-brainer for us to try to help that cause.”
Youth pre-event collections
May 12 is also the Day of Giving Youth Event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House. Volunteers between the ages of 11 and 18 will unload and sort incoming donations.
Youth are also encouraged to get involved before the event by spreading the word, applying to be a Youth Board member, and organizing collections in their schools, churches and community groups.
During the 2021 event, the Youth Event received 8,050 pounds of food, personal-care items and craft supplies, according to previous reporting.
The Mayor’s Youth Council got involved this year and has helped to reach out to local schools, letting them know about the Day of Giving Youth Event and encouraging them to hold their own pre-event collections.
Anderson Elementary School, Arp Elementary School, Alta Vista Elementary School, Johnson Junior High and East High School plan to hold donation drives for Day of Giving, according to the Cheyenne Mayor’s Youth Council staff advisor, Devyan Paiz.
The Youth Council is a collection of 13-15 high school students in Cheyenne who apply and are chosen each year to “give the youth a voice in our city,” as well as learn about city government, Paiz said. The aim is to represent each high school, she said.
Youth Council members meet twice a month.