CHEYENNE – Last year, the Cheyenne Day of Giving collected 23,334 pounds of nonperishable food and personal care items for local nonprofits. And although the Day of Giving’s in-person event has been postponed until September due to COVID-19, its organizers still wanted to find a way to contribute to nonprofits during this difficult time.
Starting Monday, the Day of Giving will take place virtually at cheyennedayofgiving.org. Residents can contribute financially by donating on the site, and Day of Giving volunteers will use those funds to buy the top three most requested items for each organization.
“We use donations to help them throughout the year, but at this point, the needs are so huge that we would like to be able to reach out big time to help the agencies that are struggling mightily to meet the needs,” Day of Giving founder and board member Greta Morrow said.
The 17 agencies that Day of Giving assists have requested items like tampons, cleaning supplies and art canvases for kids. Residents have the option to buy and drop off the items to the organization, but if they feel unsafe leaving the house for health reasons, Day of Giving volunteers will do the shopping for them. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly toward supporting the local agencies.
Over the past 14 years, the Day of Giving has been a one-stop shop for donations, and while Morrow doesn’t know if the online portion will be as successful, she said any donation will help during this difficult time.
“Whatever we can do to help, it’s going to mean a lot to the agencies,” Morrow said.
The arrival of coronavirus in Wyoming has stretched agencies thin, with demand increasing for assistance.
In the last two weeks of March, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry gave out 654 bags of groceries. From April 1-20, that number jumped to 1,308. At the COMEA House homeless shelter, they used to serve between 90 and 110 meals a day, but that number is now 145. They’ve been handing out curbside meals and delivering food to Burke Towers Senior Center each week.
According to COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra, the Day of Giving support makes a difference in their operations all year round. COMEA volunteers and residents used to have to shovel snowdrifts out of the parking lot, and after Bocanegra told Day of Giving about the issue, they received a snowblower to help with removal.
Bocanegra said the financial support to Day of Giving is a big asset for them because it helps with bigger, specific purchases like the snowblower.
“That’s what’s good about the Day of Giving – we get the things that we can store and last for a while, but they also give us quarterly support. So every quarter, Greta will contact us and say, ‘Hey, what you guys need?’ I can give her a list, and then she makes that happen for us,” Bocanegra said. “So giving is just really important, whether there’s a pandemic or not.”
For this year’s Day of Giving, COMEA is asking for toilet paper, trash bags and paper towels. While they’re asking for products that can be stored and saved for the event, Bocanegra said the community has been incredibly responsive to posts on social media asking for help meeting their needs, including bringing in milk, eggs or whatever items they requested.
March and April were hard for the COMEA staff, having to adjust to new operations, but Bocanegra said they were able to make it work with the community’s support, whether it was writing positive Facebook comments or dropping off Starbucks and gift cards.
The Day of Giving just serves as another way Cheyenne residents can step up and help out.
“It was definitely taxing on everyone, but the upside is that the community really recognized that, and I can’t stress enough the outpour of support that we received,” Bocanegra said.