CHEYENNE – Each year, the Cheyenne Day of Giving collects donations like nonperishable food, craft items and personal care products for people struggling financially. But a number of agencies supported by Day of Giving also have specific requests to help support those struggling with illness or chronic medical conditions.
For the Wyoming Medication Donation Program, donated prescription medications help provide free medication to those who can’t afford it. For the Lions Club, donated used eyeglasses help support the Rocky Mountain Eye Institute, and donated used hearing aids and batteries help students with hearing issues in Laramie County School District 1.
“We’re going to keep trying to take care of as many people as we can with the resources that we have available, and our goal is to keep generating more and more resources from the various activities like Day of Giving,” said Steve Hopkins with the Frontier Lions Club.
Day of Giving has been a hub for collecting such donations each year, and the hope is that will continue at this year’s event. With the May Day of Giving being postponed due to COVID-19, residents will have the chance to help however they can during the Day of Giving Drive-Thru Event, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Kiwanis Community House.
For a number of agencies and nonprofits, the Day of Giving couldn’t come at a better time. COVID-19 caused significant health-related closures and economic hardships across the board, requiring a number of agencies to shift their operations.
For Vitalant, COVID-19 has greatly affected their ability to collect blood donations, according to communications manager Brooke Way.
“We had a huge impact in the blood donation industry as a whole. Hundreds of blood drives were canceled, meaning that thousands of units of blood were not being collected,” Way said.
Vitalant will be at the Kiwanis Community House during the Day of Giving, so residents can give blood donations that help meet the needs of trauma victims, cancer patients, burn victims and people with blood disorders. For those who can’t make Friday’s event, Vitalant will be accepting blood donations for the Day of Giving from Sept. 22 until Oct. 3 at 112 E. Eighth Ave. Just say the donation is for Day of Giving when you check in.
“Community partnerships like Day of Giving are so important for us, especially right now because of the effect COVID-19 has had on blood donation. We’re so grateful for community leaders that put these types of events on, because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t get those lifesaving blood donations that are critically needed for patients all year round,” Way said.
As Vitalant had to cancel a number of blood drives, a number of nonprofits have also had to make tough decisions when it comes to their fundraising events.
According to Hopkins, the Frontier Lions Club was unable to carry out its annual Shoot for Sight fundraiser at the Laramie County Fair. While the club normally has opportunities to secure more donations and raise awareness, this year was different.
Hopkins said they’re ready to get the ball rolling again through Day of Giving.
“We’re just looking forward to being able to get a lot of people in glasses so that they can see to read, they can see to drive, they can see to keep a job or get a better job,” Hopkins said.
And while the Lions Club originally focused on eyeglasses donations for Day of Giving when they began participating more than 10 years ago, they have shifted their requests to meet the needs of the community.
Now, they accept cellphones with chargers for Safehouse Services to ensure domestic violence victims always have a way to call 911, and they accept hearing aids to provide to the students of Laramie County School District 1.
Learning about these specific demands, Hopkins said, “That’s where we have really discovered ... ‘where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.’”