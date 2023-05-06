CHEYENNE — Although May 12 is earmarked as the day to give, Cheyenne Day of Giving is actually a nonprofit that supports agencies across the community all year long.

“We’re a year-round safety net for many local organizations,” Cheyenne Day of Giving Board President Kristal Wood said.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus