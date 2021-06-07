LARAMIE – Visitors to the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland may purchase $5 day use passes and $30 annual day-use passes online at Recreation.gov, via a mobile device, at the site or in advance.
Digital day-use passes were established in 2020, and have provided additional payment options for USDA Forest Service visitors at sites across the forests and grassland. The service will continue this year, with digital payment options available for all 27 day-use sites. Trailheads, boat ramps/docks and picnic areas where the forest provides public services are all examples of day-use sites.
This year, $30 digital annual day-use passes will also be offered via Recreation.gov to provide year-long access to all day-use sites with a one-time purchase.
Annual passes will be available for purchase beginning June 9 and are valid for one calendar year from the purchase date. All visitors to Medicine-Bow Routt National Forest must display a valid pass at day-use fee sites where required. A pass admits the passholder and accompanying passengers of a single, private (non-commercial) vehicle.
With the electronic payment option, mobile transactions may now take place on site, if cell service is available, or in advance, if service is unavailable.
Annual passes must always be printed and displayed on your vehicle dashboard with the quick response (QR) code visible during your visit.
Passes do not guarantee parking availability. For your safety, remember that parking outside of designated areas is discouraged, and visitors who park illegally may be fined and towed.