CHEYENNE – A jury in Laramie County District Court has found that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation had not discriminated against a former special agent or forced him to resign because he was Hispanic, or because he pursued action against what he said were discriminatory employment practices.
Shawn Puente, who was a special agent for DCI between February 2006 and January 2015, filed the lawsuit in July 2018. Puente was the only Hispanic special agent employed by DCI during his time there, the suit said.
While the jury found on Friday that Puente had engaged in protected activity by opposing alleged unlawful employment practices, it said this was not a “substantial or motivating factor” in any discipline that followed, nor was Puente’s ethnicity. The plaintiff will not get any money from the agency, due to the jury’s finding.
It also decided Puente had not been “constructively discharged” by DCI. In general, a “constructive discharge” is an involuntary resignation or retirement “because the employer has created a hostile or intolerable work environment or has applied other forms of pressure or coercion which forced the employee to quit or resign,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Jurors were required to find these things by a preponderance of the evidence, typically meaning they would have to be convinced there was more than a 50% chance the claims were true. This standard is primarily used in civil cases.
Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill did not comment Wednesday. DCI is a division of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, which represented the agency in this case.
In an answer filed in July 2019, following the filing of an amended complaint by Puente in January 2019, DCI denied Puente’s claims and said it had “acted with legitimate non-discriminatory intent at all times.”
Mary Elizabeth Galvan, who represented Puente in the case, responded Wednesday evening to the verdict.
“I am very proud of Mr. Puente, and his courage and integrity, in bringing these issues to trial,” his lawyer wrote in an email. “I am not convinced that the responses of former Attorney General (Peter) Michael and former DCI Director (Steve) Woodson were neither discriminatory nor retaliatory, but the jury heard the evidence and decided otherwise.” She said that she respects the work of juries and also respects “those individuals who have the courage to challenge what they believe is disparate treatment, especially when taking on a powerful state agency.”
Complaint
Puente’s claims appear to have stemmed from a 2009 incident, in which the former special agent’s supervisor allegedly used a slur against Mexican-Americans in reference to Puente after he was injured on the job.
The suit says DCI “knew or reasonably should have known about the discriminatory bias of (Puente’s) supervisor.”
After Puente confronted his supervisor about the use of the ethnic slur, the suit said, DCI “initiated a series of adverse employment actions against (Puente) which included disciplinary actions and unfavorable performance reviews, between 2011 through August 2014.”
Puente said the disciplinary measures were taken against him “solely” because he is Hispanic and because he confronted his supervisor over the slur. Other non-Hispanic agents who had committed similar or more serious infractions didn’t receive the same treatment, Puente claimed. Many of the disciplinary actions were dismissed, reduced or modified following his challenges to them, the suit said.
The discrimination had allegedly also included harassment and denial of benefits, including not being allowed duty reassignments while he was injured. Puente also claimed DCI had proposed a “discriminatory transfer on illegitimate grounds” and discharge.
Puente said a proposed involuntary transfer from Cheyenne to Casper in October 2014 had “no legitimate reason,” and that he could have completed duties he was expected to perform in Casper in Cheyenne, as well. The transfer was proposed because Puente is Hispanic and had opposed what he said were unlawful employment practices, the suit said.
After filing a grievance about the involuntary transfer and requesting an extension of time to move his family from Cheyenne to Casper, DCI intervened and prevented Puente’s claim from being heard by an unbiased panel, the suit said. In its July 2019 response, DCI denied that it had intervened in this process.
In November 2014, Puente filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Less than two months following this filing, DCI told Puente it intended to dismiss the case.
Puente resigned after receiving this information.
He later filed a second charge of discrimination in April 2015 with the state’s Department of Workforce Services. This charge was passed along to the EEOC at the Wyoming Attorney General’s request, the suit said. DCI denied that the AG’s office made this request.
In its July 2019 response, DCI said Puente had failed to exhaust “administrative remedies” for any claims not specifically laid out in his 2014 or 2015 charges of discrimination, and for any claim that happened more than 300 days before the 2014 claim was filed.
As a result of the alleged discrimination, Puente said he suffered anxiety, emotional distress, and loss of salary and other benefits, along with having to pay for attorneys to represent him.
He requested the court declare DCI’s policies and actions discriminatory and unlawful, prevent the agency from further discriminatory practices and require it to enact meaningful policies to prevent and correct similar actions.
Puente asked for compensation from the agency, including reinstatement to his former position, back pay (including raises he said he would have received), front pay, lost benefits and compensatory damages for DCI’s alleged violation of his civil rights.