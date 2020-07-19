CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has been awarded a $6,745 grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a state of Wyoming program with the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.
This year, the Cultural Trust Fund received nearly $500,000 in requests. The grant funding will be used for a new DDA initiative – the History Under Foot Project.
“Cheyenne has a very unique and colorful history, and in addition to all of the stories people already know and love, there are also many stories of outlaws and scandals,” Amber Ash, DDA executive director, said in a news release. “We want to highlight those different and unique stories, in addition to our historic buildings, to get people engaged and interested in Cheyenne’s incredibly rich and diverse history. Stories about Calamity Jane and the wedding of Wild Bill Hickok are lesser-known examples that we would love to promote.”
The History Under Foot Project is designed to encourage both tourists and community members to explore downtown and learn about Cheyenne’s heritage. Inset plaques will be installed in the sidewalks throughout downtown to commemorate historically significant events, people and places. These plaques are made of cast bronze, a durable metal that can withstand years of varying weather conditions and heavy foot traffic, unlike terrazzo, stone or softer metals. The shallow relief texture of the panels acts as a tread and creates traction for people walking across the surface. In addition, the plaques are ADA compliant.
The History Under Foot Project will be a multi-year project, adding plaques as funding allows.
In addition to placing plaques throughout downtown, the DDA is partnering with Visit Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne to add banners to the Depot Plaza that feature historically significant people, as well as Steamboat. The goal is to add a scannable QR code. When people scan the code, a video will play or additional information will pop up about the person on the banner. The QR code banner for Esther Hobart Morris, for example, will tell people about her role as a suffragette and the first woman to be appointed Justice of the Peace. It will then direct people to her home at 2114 Warren Ave.