CHEYENNE – As the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority forms its annual strategic plan, one proposal would create an association that DDA members pay into for benefits like social media features and business development classes.
Associations aren’t new to downtown businesses; they’ve seen a few that have come and gone without significant success. But DDA Director Amber Ash said during a Wednesday merchant meeting that an association through the DDA could become a dependable funding method to serve both the organization and its members into the future.
With the DDA seeing a decline in city funding after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ash brought up the idea with a focus on becoming a more self-sufficient organization financially. She said planning for the long-term is hard when you don’t know how much money you’ll have, which was very much the case before the city’s 2021 budget sessions.
“Getting that funding base and having long-term sustainable funding is really important,” Ash said.
Looking forward, the DDA will host a meeting with its members next week to have an in-depth conversation about the level of business interest. If downtown businesses want an association, Ash said, they’ll include it in the DDA’s strategic plan when it’s discussed later this month.
During Wednesday’s meeting, a number of business owners said they’d be very interested in seeing something like this play out. While no details are set in stone, Ash pointed to the possibility of creating a tiered system within the association, so businesses could buy whichever tier they felt would benefit them most.
That way, the association could generate funding to promote and further downtown happenings through the DDA. The businesses would receive support, too, as each tier would include benefits like social media promotions, event sponsorships and different types of business classes. Ash gave the example of a certain tier receiving a full-page ad in the visitor’s brochure.
“Ultimately, we have to diversify our revenue resources to be able to sustain our current activity level. I’m looking at multiple approaches, but this is certainly a small piece of the puzzle toward being able to do that and to continue to provide marketing and promotional support to existing businesses,” Ash said, adding that a number of small business owners don’t have the bandwidth to market and advertise while running every other aspect of their shops.
Once Ash gets feedback from downtown businesses on the idea next week, the DDA Board of Directors and DDA leadership team will see if the idea has enough support to carry forward.
DDA Board President Bruce Heimbuck said, “It is a business association, not a board association, so they’re going to have to be the drivers more than we are.”