CHEYENNE – The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is excited to announce the second annual Historic Preservation Month, sponsored by Wyoming Main Street and Wattle & Daub Contractors.
AHW, Wyoming Main Street and Wattle & Daub have partnered with historic preservation commissions, local Main Streets and businesses across the state to celebrate the role of historic preservation in local economic development. Because of COVID-19, they are taking the celebration digital, offering virtual tours of historic downtowns, walkthroughs of historic buildings, online histories of Wyoming communities, scavenger hunts and ideas for supporting local businesses across the state.
On Saturday, May 9, explore downtown Cheyenne with an historic scavenger hunt designed by Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority. And then take your shoes off and explore the breweries of Cheyenne with a virtual bar crawl. The fun does not stop there – you can also learn how you can support local businesses, with online shopping or buying Christmas gift cards early.
To find out more about Historic Preservation Month, and the recognized businesses and events highlighted in the month of May, check out AHW’s Facebook page and website, www.historicwyoming.org.