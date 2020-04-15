Correction: This article previously stated that the 26 downtown businesses that received grants employ 117 people, but they actually employ 177 people. The error was due to incorrect information provided to the Tribune Eagle. The Tribune Eagle regrets the error.
CHEYENNE – As businesses deal with the fallout from coronavirus closures, local banks and groups like the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority are trying to assist retailers as much as they can.
After statewide health orders were issued, DDA Executive Director Amber Ash kicked into gear to create the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program for businesses in the downtown area.
Since launching in the end of March, the DDA has given $48,828 to 26 small businesses downtown. The DDA initially intended to provide 10 to 15 grants, but reworked its budget to fund all 26 applications.
“It’s time for us to give back to our small businesses,” DDA Marketing Director Haylee Chenchar said. “They’re constantly supporting all of our local endeavors, and now we need to step up for them.”
With paying customers staying home and health orders requiring some places to close, most local businesses have taken a hit. Marv’s Place Pawn Shop, one of the businesses that received a DDA grant, has seen a big drop off in the number of customers coming into the store.
“More people are staying home, which is fantastic to prevent the spread of this, but it does have impact on business,” Marv’s vice president Liz Wolf said.
The staff at Marv’s are still getting their full-time wages, but the store has cut hours to wipe everything down. Having been at its location on Lincolnway since 1974, Wolf said they don’t plan on letting a virus take them out.
“The grant helps us because it kind of buys us the time so we can ride the wave so that we can get through this,” Wolf said. “We care about the community. We care about our employees. We want everyone to be OK, and we want to still be here when this is over.”
Each business plays a role in the experience of the downtown area, but they also have a positive impact on the economy.
According to the DDA, the 26 businesses that received grants employ a total of 177 people and generate approximately $479,190 in sales tax revenue in a year’s time.
“It plays so much into our local economy,” Chenchar said. “This grant money that we have given to these businesses really just gives back two or three times over.”
Each of the businesses received a grant of up to $2,500 to go toward operational expenses like rent or utilities. The idea is that the grant funds can free up other money for payroll or other expenses.
Paycheck Protection Program
However, for businesses that are struggling to pay their staff and don’t have access to grants, the federal government passed an unprecedented relief package that included $349 million for the Payment Protection Program.
The program offers forgivable loans to local businesses to pay their employees wages and cover operational costs for eight weeks during the outbreak. With layoffs happening in almost every industry in the U.S., the program aims to keep citizens employed and paid until the economy can reopen.
With the funds being distributed on a first come, first served basis, Wyoming’s local banks worked to ensure their clients knew about the funds and how to access them. Businesses apply for the funds through the banks, who then provide a loan that is reimbursed by the Small Business Administration.
“We took a very proactive approach,” ANB Bank Wyoming Regional President Kevin Paintner said. “When we first heard about the program and got the parameters, we started calling our customers to let them know what was available. And to reassure them, we walk them down the path, so to speak, if they need help with the application.”
With the Paycheck Protection Program, businesses that are approved will receive eight weeks of funding that allows them to continue paying their employees. How much is awarded is based on staff size and payroll, and 75% of the funds received must go toward payroll, while the other 25% can be used for mortgage interest, rent and utility costs.
Before applications opened for the program at the start of April, ANB staff began calling their clients to let them know exactly what would become available.
“We put together processes that really help streamline things, with some great help from our local Wyoming SBA office. They’ve been fantastic to work with, and helped get our process down,” Paintner said. “We went from not really understanding much about the program to processing as many as 100 applications in a day.”
Already, ANB Bank has distributed more than $40 million in loans to Wyoming businesses.
“That’s money that’s helping people keep their jobs, helping businesses keep their doors open – it’s pretty impactful,” Paintner said.
According to Mike Williams, senior vice president and Cheyenne market president of Jonah Bank, another benefit of the Paycheck Protection Program is that businesses get to keep the employees they’ve trained and invested in for when business starts up again.
“It really helps those employers keep their employees, and it allows those employees to keep getting a paycheck,” Williams said. “If they have to lay everybody off, they risk not having those employees when they want to reopen. I think it’s really beneficial for those businesses just to help them stay alive.”
Between their branches in Casper and Cheyenne, Jonah Bank of Wyoming has received about 300 applications for the program, worth a total of $47 million.
When it comes to situations like this, some businesses have realized the value of local banks.
Both ANB Bank and Jonah Bank have been contacted by business owners who bank with larger, national chains and had a hard time learning the details of the program. One business that opened an account with ANB to apply for the program was approved for $240,000 the same day.
“It’s important that when something like this happens, you have a relationship with your banker where you can jump on the phone and talk to somebody who can help you in a timely fashion,” Williams said.