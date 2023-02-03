CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has released a new mobile app for both iOS and Android users.
The "Discover Downtown Cheyenne" mobile app offers a downtown business directory, public art map, events calendar and list of self-guided, community-curated tours.
The mobile app was funded by a Laramie County ARPA grant and developed by local web development company Wand Solutions, in partnership with the Cheyenne DDA.
“We are thrilled to launch the Discover Downtown Cheyenne app as a new way for people to explore downtown Cheyenne,” Haylee Chenchar, DDA vice president and managing director, said in a news release.
The Discover Downtown Cheyenne app is now available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit downtowncheyenne.com.
