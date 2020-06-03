CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has received a $2,000 training grant from the Wyoming Main Street Program that will help provide marketing training for up to 50 downtown merchants.
With the funding, merchants will get access to a Marketing 3-4-5 Workshop, as well as afternoon marketing office hours that provide one-on-one assistance. The funding will also allow the DDA to create a community video, as well as be highlighted on the Locable.com Tour Community Page.
“Wyoming Main Street is glad to assist businesses exploring opportunities to grow their businesses through these marketing techniques. Our passion is grassroots economy building and we want to provide resources to build commerce from the ground up,” Linda Klinck, Wyoming Main Street Program Manager, said in a news release.
The Marketing 3-4-5 Workshop will help business owners understand the purpose of marketing, including how to clearly communicate what makes their shop unique, to determine how people find their business and to create compelling content.
“We are so incredibly grateful to have received this grant from the Wyoming Main Street Program,” Haylee Chenchar, DDA Director of Marketing and Events, said in a news release. “This Marketing 3-4-5 Workshop and the tools provided will be absolutely invaluable to our merchants, especially during a time where effective marketing is crucial.”
The Marketing 3-4-5 Workshop will be at 8 a.m. July 1, with the location still to be announced. To register, email Holly Scheer at holly@downtowncheyenne.com with your name and the name of your business. Businesses eligible for the workshop must be within the downtown district boundaries set forth in city ordinance.