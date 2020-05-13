Weather Alert

...ELEVATED WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH AND SMALL HAIL THIS EVENING... SHOWERS AND SUB-SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WITH THE THREAT TAPERING OFF BY 9 PM MDT. THESE STORMS ARE BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING SMALL HAIL, PEA TO NICKLE- SIZE, AND GUSTS TO 50 MPH. WHAT: 45 TO 50 MPH WIND GUSTS AND SMALL HAIL WHEN: NOW THROUGH 9 PM MDT WHERE: ALONG FAR EASTERN WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE.