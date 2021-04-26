CHEYENNE – To kick off the summer ReRide bicycle program, the Downtown Development Authority will host a Pedal Push Bicycle Parade through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday.
Parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m., and the parade begins at 11 a.m. in the Depot Plaza, following a downtown loop that will lead back to the depot.
All participants are invited to decorate their bicycle to show off their style in the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the best bicycle decorations, though registration before the event is necessary to win a prize. The event is free and open to all ages, though participants under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Helmets will be required.
Following the parade, the DDA will host a May Day celebration with pole wrapping, flower crowns, May Day baskets, face painting and vendor booths.