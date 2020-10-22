CHEYENNE – From the time coronavirus reached Wyoming, Cheyenne’s Downtown Development Authority mobilized to support downtown businesses, providing COVID-19 emergency grants and planning outdoor events to spur business activity.
Now, as COVID-19 cases are once again spiking in Laramie County, DDA Executive Director Amber Ash and her team have come up with another creative option to support local shops during this difficult time – a program that allows stores to offer discounts to customers, then be reimbursed for the discounted prices with CARES Act funds.
A similar program was implemented on a statewide level in Utah, and the DDA’s ability to carry out the plan is dependent on approval from the State Loan and Investment Board, composed of the states five elected officials, at their November meeting.
“The idea is that sales will be much higher, then that will increase the number of receipts of sales tax for local governments. Then, of course, the businesses benefit from the increased sales, but they’re also made whole through this discount buyout program that would come back in and pay for the difference,” Ash said, also noting the cost-savings benefits for consumers.
The DDA’s current request for the program sits at $100,000, though a survey has been sent out to downtown businesses to gauge interest in participation. Based on those results, the request could change.
If all goes as planned, the DDA’s goal is to line up the discounts with Small Business Saturday, which is scheduled for Nov. 28. But before more details are set in stone, the DDA needs a green light from SLIB.
According to Ash, the new proposal is so attractive because it would “funnel through the economy in so many different ways.”
Additionally, the DDA will be requesting CARES Act funding to offer grants for PPE and table dividers to restaurants downtown.
The DDA’s request from SLIB follows months of outside-the-box thinking from the DDA team. Just weeks after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Wyoming, they mobilized resources to provide almost $50,000 total in emergency COVID-19 relief grants to 26 downtown businesses.
In the months that followed, the DDA drove activity in the downtown by planning outdoor events and securing permits that allowed open containers to help boost sales for downtown bars, restaurants and breweries. They even created a downtown pocket park so residents could eat outside, and administered surveys to help gauge residents’ shopping habits in the era of COVID-19.
At Wednesday’s DDA Merchant Meeting, the downtown business owners voiced their appreciation for the DDA’s efforts in COVID-19 support and holiday planning.
Shop in Utah initiative
In Wyoming, the Legislature laid out three CARES Act grant programs with $325 million in funding, to be distributed by the Wyoming Business Council. Businesses received interruption grants for the initial months of shutdown, relief grants for ongoing pandemic response and mitigation grants for reimbursement for money spent on health and safety precautions.
Though they provided the basic COVID-19 business grants, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development also took a slightly different approach and implemented the discount buyback program the DDA hopes to administer. The Utah Legislature set aside $25 million for the Shop in Utah initiative, which aimed to give both retailers and consumers a break.
The amount designated for the program was more than doubled due to the popularity of the program, bringing the total amount available to $62 million. According to the office’s website, the second round of funding was maxed out the day it opened, with hundreds of applications rolling in.
In a news release about the program, Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director Val Hale said, “This grant will help businesses and save consumers money.” When the first round of the program ran dry, Hale said he was “amazed” by its popularity.
The program differed slightly from the DDA’s proposal, offering grants directly to the businesses and requiring that half of the grant go toward customer discounts.
Almost 1,000 Utah businesses are currently running promotions through the Shop in Utah initiative, ranging from 50% discounts on hotel rooms to buy-one, get-one-free deals on gym memberships.
Since it’s still early in the process, it’s unclear what the program would look like in downtown Cheyenne. But whether it even gets off the ground is up to SLIB.