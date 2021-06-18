CHEYENNE – Effective July 1, the Downtown Development Authority and the Visit Cheyenne boards of directors will merge together in what project stakeholders believe will be a productive “organizational” partnership.
While much of the day-to-day efforts of Visit Cheyenne and the DDA will remain the same, Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo said the partnership – with a focus on both downtown and county-wide tourism – should enhance the services they provide.
“It's economies of scale. It's power in numbers. It's more horsepower to move the needle on initiatives that have a lot of overlap, but also to interject new ideas and new concepts into the space between both entities,” Bravo said.
The DDA and Visit Cheyenne have worked closely together for years, and especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, to both promote tourism and boost downtown businesses, with events like Summertime on the Streets and the Old West Holiday. So when DDA Director Amber Ash announced her departure from the organization and a number of seats on both boards were vacant, agency leaders decided now was the time to move forward with the merger. It was made possible by a memorandum of understanding passed by both boards.
Ash will step down from her position June 30 and let the new joint board of directors lead the charge.
“Despite the challenges COVID-19 presented, I believe that our downtown community has experienced substantial progress and growth over the past 16 months,” Ash said in a news release. “This merger is a way to continue the momentum achieved by the DDA while allowing both organizations to combine their talents and resources in order to streamline the services they provide to the community.”
While one of the benefits will be a cost savings, Bravo said the move will also allow both Visit Cheyenne and the DDA to take a “holistic” approach to forwarding economic development locally. The DDA is responsible for promoting, improving and advocating for downtown businesses, while Visit Cheyenne serves all of Laramie County, drawing in events and tourists.
But as Bravo described, those efforts are all part of a cycle that makes Cheyenne a better place to live. Surveys show that tourists are attracted to downtown Cheyenne, so when tourism is thriving, downtown businesses get a boost. And when visitors see that Cheyenne is a beautiful place to live with lots to do, maybe they’ll bring their business here.
Those scenarios would also result in an increase in sales and perhaps property tax revenue for the city and county.
“All those things help drive the bigger economies in a circular motion,” Bravo said. “And now we have the city, county and everyone else pulling in the same direction.”