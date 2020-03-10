CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Inland Ocean Coalition and the Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter, are seeking a new T-shirt design for Earth Day 2020.
Earth Day is April 22, and both organizations have several activities in the works for the entire week, both in Cheyenne and Laramie, according to a news release.
The first Earth Day took place in 1970, making this the 50th Anniversary. This year’s theme is “Climate Action: the enormous challenge – but also the vast opportunities – of action on climate change”. The goal is to build a new generation of environmentalist activists, engaging millions of people worldwide.
As part of the festivities, the organizations organized an Earth Day T-shirt design contest. The winning contest design will be used on the official SE Wyoming Earth Day T-shirt for 2020.
Designs must include the reference to the 50th anniversary and relate to this year’s theme. The design will be displayed on the front of the shirt and should be contained within a 14x17 area. The color of the shirt will be green, so this should also be taken into consideration.
Participants may submit up to two designs, but they must be submitted as separate entries. Designs must be wholly original, and thus can not contain any copyrighted material. Submissions should be saved to 330 dpi or higher to produce a quality output. Acceptable files are high-resolution JPGs, TIFFs, AI, PDF and EPS files. Entries will be judged on the following criteria:
Concept/originality/relevance to Earth Day 2020
Striking and memorable design
Visibility (eye-catching and visible from a reasonable distance)
Completeness of design (must be ready for print)
Feasibility (must be easy to reproduce)
Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners, and the prizes are as follows: First place will receive four tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science; second place will receive a basket full of alternative-to-plastic items; and third place will receive a tote bag and hat.
All entries should be submitted to wyomingoceancoalition@gmail.com along with your full name and phone number by the end of the day Wednesday, March 11. They’ll then be judged by the Educational & Grassroots Committee of the Wyoming Inland Ocean Coalition and a representative of the Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter.
The winner will be notified by email no later than Thursday, March 12. If you have any questions, please email wyomingoceancoalition@gmail.com or call 307-630-7260.