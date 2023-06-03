CHEYENNE – The application period closes June 9 for the Wyoming Arts Council fellowships in Native Art, Visual Arts, Performing Arts and Creative Writing. All fellowship recipients will receive a $5,000 unrestricted award, as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in the state.

Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents and are merit-based awards. Applications are juried by noted artists and professionals in the field who are from outside the state.

