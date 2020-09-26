CHEYENNE – The deadline to submit a nomination to the Wyoming Arts Council for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards is Oct. 5.
Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a longterm commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Previous recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination. Digital PDF nominations are required and must be emailed no later than Oct. 5 to Brittany Perez at brittany.perez@wyo.gov. Accompanying work samples that can’t be scanned and emailed can be mailed to: 2301 Central Ave. Barrett Building, Second Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. Through the years, individuals and organizations from more than 25 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.
For more information, contact Perez at 307-214-2701 or brittany.perez@wyo.gov.