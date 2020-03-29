CHEYENNE – The deadline to apply for a Community Support Grant from the Wyoming Arts Council has been extended to April 10.
The Community Support Grant (CSG) is a competitive grant program for project and/or operational support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts.
Applications are available for programming and services that take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
An organization is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in the following grant components:
Operating and Project Support (up to $12,000)
Arts education activities (up to $5,000)
Professional development (up to $1,000)
Programs involving folk and traditional arts (up to $1,000)
Outreach to rural communities (up to $1,000)
Arts Council staff would be happy to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions they may have about the grant.
A complete list of requirements and additional information can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org. For more information, contact Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819.