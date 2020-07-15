CHEYENNE – The deadline is approaching for artists to submit to the Wyoming Arts Council’s Request for Qualifications for the Veterans Home of Wyoming Skilled Nursing Facility.
The deadline for this public art call is Friday, July 17.
The Wyoming Department of Health, along with the Veterans Commission and State Construction Department, are constructing the Veterans Home of Wyoming Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings program, artwork is being commissioned for the exterior of the facility.
This is a national RFQ. Wyoming artists will be given preference.
The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on CaFE and on the Wyoming Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection.