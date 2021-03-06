CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne is offering a $1,500 award to a young woman with ties to Laramie County, age 16-19, who has exhibited leadership skills, achievements in volunteerism, and dedication to her school, employer and/or community.
Applications are due no later than March 15.
The $1,500 award is offered to reward one young woman for her voluntary betterment of our community and the world, while encouraging her to pursue development of her leadership skills and further endeavors in public service. The money associated with the award may be used for any purpose, and is not limited to use for educational expenses.
The recipient of the local award will be eligible to compete for an additional award at the Zonta District 12 level in the amount of $2,000. The district awardees will then be eligible to compete for an additional award of $5,000 at the Zonta international level.
The application for this award, along with instructions for submission, may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org.
The local award recipient will be selected no later than April 1.