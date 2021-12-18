CHEYENNE – Wyoming residents have the chance to sign up for health insurance through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace, where they can search for coverage, revise existing plans, and possibly find savings, but they must act soon, as the annual enrollment window is closing fast.
Less than a month remains until the Jan. 15 signup deadline. Enroll Wyoming’s navigators are available throughout Wyoming to guide consumers through the process. If people don’t finalize their Marketplace paperwork by the deadline, they won’t have another chance until next November, unless they experience a major life-changing event like a marriage, divorce, birth, new job or unemployment.
Now is the time to review insurance options, and Enroll Wyoming navigators offer free and knowledgeable assistance. They walk consumers through questions regarding their income and needs before presenting the available solutions, and individuals then make choices that best meet their personal needs.
More than 20,000 Wyoming residents have signed up for coverage though the Health Insurance Marketplace, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
The easiest way to set up an appointment is to call 211 (simply dial 2-1-1 and hit “SEND” on a cellphone) and ask for a health insurance navigator. Usually, consumers get to speak to navigators right away. In-person, phone and Zoom consultations are available.
In Albany, Platte, Goshen and Laramie counties, consumers can directly contact navigator Dasa Robertson at dasa.robertson@crmcwy.org or 307-214-0786.