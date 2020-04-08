CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party 2020 State Convention is just around the corner, and there are still a few weeks left for those interested in attending the party’s national convention to apply.
National Committeeman and National Committeewoman candidates
Those wishing to represent Wyoming as Republican National Committeeman and Republican National Committeewoman must submit their names to Nominating Committee Chairman David Holland (vicechairman@wyoming.gop), no later than April 25 for election on May 9 during the Wyoming Republican Party State Convention, to be held virtually. Nominations for these positions will also be taken from the floor.
Candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate
U.S. House and Senate candidates wishing to speak at the State Convention on May 9 are required to announce their candidacy in a major Wyoming publication no later than April 25 and also notify Chairman Holland (vicechairman@wyoming.gop). Only candidates that have met this notice requirement will be scheduled to speak before the 506 delegates and alternates at State Convention.
Delegates and alternates to Republican National Convention
Any Wyoming Republican interested in attending the Republican National Convention as a delegate should reach out directly to Chairman Holland. Additionally, county affiliates have called for nominations for delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention. County Chairmen are asked to submit those names to Kathy Russell (execdir@wyoming.gop) or Chairman Holland (vicechairman@wyoming.gop).
People with any questions may reach out to Holland by email.