CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate defeated a bill to repeal the state’s death penalty Thursday afternoon, marking the third consecutive year in which lawmakers have opted against getting rid of capital punishment in the state.
Senate File 150, which the body rejected by a 19-11 vote, would have joined Wyoming with 23 other states, most recently Virginia, that have voted to abolish their death penalty, along with three others that have governor-imposed moratoriums on capital punishment in effect.
During debate on the Senate floor, proponents of repeal repeatedly noted the costs set aside for capital punishment cases in Wyoming, at a total of roughly $1 million in the state’s budget. The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, laid out several arguments for abolishing the death penalty, focusing on the financial cost for the state and questioning whether it brings any benefits to the nation’s criminal justice system.
“In the past 15 years, the death penalty has been on the table in 14 cases (in Wyoming),” Boner said. “Every single time, the result has been a conviction of life without parole. So, put another way, we spent millions of taxpayer dollars to arrive at the exact same results as if we just repealed the death penalty. So, that’s why, especially as we faced some really tough fiscal choices as we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks, we finally remove this archaic, nonfunctional, so-called tool on the shelf.”
Boner also pushed back on the notion that the death penalty provides prosecutors “a tool in the toolbox” to arrive at convictions of life without parole, arguing there is no evidence to support that idea. He also pointed to research showing that states with the death penalty tend to have higher violent crime rates than those without it.
Other supporters of repeal argued that the death penalty is far from perfect in carrying out justice. Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, noted 185 people have been exonerated and released from death row nationwide since 1973.
“We put one person to death that doesn’t deserve death, I think, is a travesty. It’s a human tragedy, and it’s costing us,” Pappas said. “It just makes no sense anymore to keep this law on our books.”
However, other senators referenced examples in other states where the death penalty proved useful in ongoing cases. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, pointed to a 2019 case in Utah in which a man didn’t disclose where the body of his 5-year-old niece was until prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.
“How would you like to be that person who didn’t know where your little girl was?” Bouchard asked his colleagues. “They had a tool to use. … The one thing that we are lucky about here in Wyoming is that we don’t have the population base, and we don’t see the things that they’re seeing in the state to the west of us. But there’s a lot of it going on, folks. And I said it the last time we had this bill – it’s not ‘if,’ it’s when one of these monsters rears their ugly head in this state.”
Bouchard mentioned a few other specific examples during floor debate, though Boner pushed back and told senators to “not allow our judgment to be clouded by anecdotal evidence.”
“It’s important we stay focused on what happens in Wyoming, and when we do look to other states, we focus on facts, statistical analysis, not sad stories that are meant to cloud our judgment,” Boner said.
In the last 30 years, Wyoming has only executed one person: Mark Hopkinson, who was put to death in 1992. Before him, the most recent execution in Wyoming was in 1965. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Wyoming has used the death penalty only in appropriate circumstances.
“Wyoming uses it judiciously, and I’m proud of our history with the death penalty,” Nethercott said, adding that many financial costs to the state and psychological tolls for victims are avoided in criminal cases by having the death penalty in negotiations.
The effort to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming has been led by a diverse group of organizations, including the ACLU of Wyoming, the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, the League of Women Voters of Wyoming and a state branch of the national organization Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty.
Following the Senate’s rejection of the bill Thursday, the Wyoming Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty coalition issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the vote.
“Last week, both chambers passed budget legislation that will cut the public defender’s office death penalty representation. Today’s vote to keep the death penalty, paired with that budget, risks a constitutional crisis,” Kylie Taylor, the coalition’s state coordinator, said. “We have the death penalty – a failed government program that risks innocent lives – but no means to provide the right to an adequate defense, as defined by our Constitution. Many conservative lawmakers understand that, and we know it is only a matter of time before they revisit this broken policy and end Wyoming’s death penalty once and for all.”